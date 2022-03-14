Agra, Mar 14 (PTI) A government doctor who resuscitated a newborn by giving her a mouth-to-mouth procedure for several minutes has earned the gratitude of the baby's family.

On Monday, a 2.50 minute-long video surfaced on social media showing a medic breathing into the mouth of a newborn and rubbing her back.

Surekha Suruse Chaudhary, a paediatrician at CHC Etmadpur, told PTI that the newborn had difficulty breathing due to prolonged labour.

“On 7th March a patient nearly 22 years old was admitted at CHC. She had a normal delivery and gave birth to a girl child. But due to prolonged labour the baby girl was weak and had breathing difficulty," she said.

"Initially, the nurse had given basic treatment to the baby girl, but that did not work. Finally, I proceeded to give her mouth to mouth respiration for at least 7 minutes," Dr Chaudhary said.

She said she felt “very good” when the baby responded and began crying after minutes of resuscitation.

"Being a mother myself, I can understand the feeling of the mother, who was passing through a difficult time when the baby was not crying after birth,” she said with relief.

