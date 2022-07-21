Agra, Jul 20 (PTI) A video showing a woman tied to an electric pole and being beaten by her husband surfaced on social media on Wednesday, days after the incident was reported to police.

The 22-second-long video showed Shayambihari, the husband of the victim, Kusuma, giving her a beating as she is tied to a pole, and later dragging her behind him after setting her loose.

According to police, the incident took place on July 14 in Arsena village under Sikandra Police Station.

A case against the man and his mother was registered the same day, and since then both accused have been absconding, police said.

"The incident is of July 14 of Arsena village under Sikandra Police Station in Agra. The video of the incident showed up on social media on Wednesday," Anand Kumar Shahi, Sikandra Police Station In-charge, told PTI.

"The man in the video was identified as Shyambihari, the husband of the victim, Kusuma Devi," he said.

He said Shyambihari and his mother, Barfa Devi, were booked under sections 323 (causing hurt voluntarily), 504 (insulting intentionally), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 354 (outraging a woman's modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kusuma Devi in her complaint had claimed that on July 14 she was beaten by her husband and mother-in-law and was threatened to not complain about the incident to police.

"When they got to know that I had gone to police, my husband tied me with an electric pole and thrashed me. The video of the incident was made by neighbours," she alleged.

