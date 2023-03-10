Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): A minor girl found in an injured condition in a forest here was admitted to a hospital and the probe has been started suspecting the victim might be raped, police informed on Friday.

As per the police, the girl had gone to her aunt's place for Holi but didn't come back. After her relatives started searching, she was found in an injured condition in the forest area.

She is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, police said, adding she might be raped, but the final confirmation will be given only after the probe is completed.

The police have registered a case and investigations are on.

DCP City has also said that every aspect is being probed, and the culprits will not be spared. (ANI)

