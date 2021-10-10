Hoshiarpur, Oct 10 (PTI) The body of an agriculture department official was found on a plot of land on the Jalandhar-Jammu highway in Punjab's Mukerian town on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Amandeep Singh Dadwal (32), according to Mukerian Station House Officer Inspector Karnail Singh.

Also Read | Union Bank Of India Withdraws ‘Navaratri Colour Dress Code’ Circular After Facing Furore on Social Media.

Marks of sharp edged weapons were found on the body, he said.

Dadwal was posted in the agriculture department branch at Mukerian.

Also Read | BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021Declated At bpssc.bih.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

His body has been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Mukerian for post mortem and a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) has been registered, Singh said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)