Kharar, September 20: Punjab Chief Minister-designate Charanjit Singh Channi early on Monday offered prayers at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar before his oath-taking ceremony.

Channi, 49, is slated to take oath as Punjab's 16th Chief Minister today, a few months before the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

The Congress MLA arrived at the Gurudwara Shri Katalgarh Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib accompanied by family members. Channi was seen driving to the gurudwara in his own vehicle and was greeted on the way the people on the way.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh. Channi was unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next Chief Minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Channi, a three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib - will be Punjab's first Dalit Chief Minister.

After the announcement of new chief minister, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said that there will also be two deputy chief ministers in the state. "One deputy chief minister will be from the Jat Sikh community and the other will be from the Hindu community," Rawat told ANI.

