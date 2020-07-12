Ahmedabad, Jul 12 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad mounted by 172 to 23,095 on Sunday, state Health department said.

With four more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll in Ahmedabad district has gone up to 1,519, it said.

A total of 133 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 17,822.

Out of 172 new cases, 152 cases were reported from the limits of the Ahmedabad municipal corporation and the rest 20 from other parts of the district.

