Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines and Telangana State BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the BJP and the AIADMK alliance will uproot the corrupt, dynastic, and failed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu.

"NDA family grows stronger! The BJP and the AIADMK alliance will uproot the corrupt, dynastic, and failed DMK govt in Tamil Nadu. The alliance under the leadership and guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will endeavor towards providing an effective govt in TN with a focus on welfare, corruption-free governance, and all-round development of the State while protecting and promoting the language, rich culture, and heritage of Tamil Nadu," Kishan Reddy posted on X.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and AIADMK leadership and said that the people of the state will never tolerate a "treacherous alliance" that bows to Delhi and betrays Tamil Nadu.

"The AIADMK-BJP alliance is an alliance of defeat. The people of Tamil Nadu are the ones who repeatedly handed down this defeat. Despite that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has attempted to revive this failed alliance. The press briefing given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai yesterday was unworthy of the position he holds. Though it is his choice to confirm the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he did not clarify why this alliance was formed or what ideological foundation it stands on. Instead, he vaguely claimed they would work on forming a common minimum programme," CM Stalin attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

CM Stalin attacked AIADMK and said that they claimed to oppose the NEET exam, the imposition of Hindi, the three-language policy, and the Waqf Act and was not allowed to say anything yesterday during the press conference with Amit Shah.

"The AIADMK claims to oppose the NEET exam, the imposition of Hindi, the three-language policy, and the Waqf Act. It also asserts that Tamil Nadu's seat count should not be reduced in the delimitation process. Are any of these issues part of their so-called "minimum programme"? The Home Minister said nothing about these matters. He did not allow the AIADMK leadership to speak either. Instead, he used the press conference solely to criticize the DMK, the DMK government, and me -- a fact that anyone who watched the event would have clearly seen," he added.

CM Stalin further said that the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP is nothing but a product of corruption.

"The people of Tamil Nadu are well aware that central investigative agencies conducted two raids involving the relatives of current AIADMK leaders. They also know that these leaders ran to the BJP leadership for protection and agreed to an alliance as a condition to escape further action. The alliance between the AIADMK and BJP is nothing but a product of corruption -- the people understand this very well. Those who mortgaged the AIADMK after just two raids are now preparing to mortgage the entire state of Tamil Nadu," CM Stalin said.

This comes after AIADMK, BJP, and all the alliance parties decided to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together under the National Democratic Alliance.

This significant political development comes ahead of the TN Assembly election, which will be held in 2026.

In the previous two elections--the Lok Sabha and the last assembly polls--the AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly.

The AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

During the 2021 state elections, the AIADMK and the BJP were in alliance, which resulted in the BJP winning four seats. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP in 2023. (ANI)

