Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 2 (ANI): Under the leadership of AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, a consultative meeting of district in-charges was held at the party headquarters, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai, in Chennai on Sunday, a release said.

The meeting brought together district in-charges actively involved in forming booth (unit) committees across Tamil Nadu. Discussions focused on strengthening grassroots-level organisational work and ensuring coordination across districts.

During the session, Palaniswami noted that the Election Commission is currently conducting a special intensive revision of the electoral rolls, with January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring the accuracy of voter lists and directed party functionaries to act swiftly to address any discrepancies.

The AIADMK chief instructed district secretaries to extend full cooperation and directed district in-charges to personally visit their respective districts to oversee the voter list revision process.

He also stressed that this exercise is crucial for the party's preparedness ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Palaniswami further instructed that detailed reports on the progress of the voter list verification be submitted to the party headquarters to ensure timely and comprehensive completion of the task.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the AIADMK expelled senior party leader KA Sengottaiyan from the party.

AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced the expulsion of KA Sengottaiyan, MLA from the Gobichettipalayam constituency, from the party's primary membership and all other posts.

The decision was made following allegations that Sengottaiyan had acted in ways contrary to the party's principles, policies, and code of conduct.

Sengottaiyan was accused of maintaining contact with individuals who had previously been expelled from the party, thereby violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the organisation.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday accused former state education minister KA Sengottaiyan of acting as a B-team for the DMK on Sunday.

"Sengottaiyan has never spoken against the DMK, not in the Assembly, not in public meetings, not in the media. This clearly proves he has been acting as the B-Team of the DMK. That cannot be hidden. That's why, after his removal, AIADMK functionaries in the Gobichettipalayam constituency celebrated by distributing sweets. If someone claims to have been in the party for 53 years, they should have worked hard for the people and the movement. If they had done so, people would have celebrated them not their removal. Betraying the movement brings about such consequences. AIADMK is no ordinary party. It's a movement with two crore dedicated workers. Those who deliberately act against it will not be tolerated," Palaniswami said. (ANI)

