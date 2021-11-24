Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK will hold a meeting of one of its key decision-making bodies, the Executive Committee, on December 1 here, the party said on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held under the leadership of Coordinator O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami at the AIADMK headquarters here, a party release said.

The General Council is the other decision-making body.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the party's District Secretaries under the two top leaders was held here on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was also attended by party MPs and MLAs, discussed its strategy to win the ensuing urban civic body polls, senior leader D Jayakumar later told reporters.

He also refuted reports that there were heated arguments between some members and insisted only "constructive discussions" took place, where opinions were shared.

