Chennai, Oct 16 (PTI) The main opposition AIADMK on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure the release of 23 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy and also get their seized boats released.

The fishermen, who had set off for fishing from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu on October 11 in two mechanised boats, were arrested two days later by the Lankan Navy, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

Their boats were seized and the fishermen were taken to Karainagar Naval base and incarcerated, the former Chief Minister said, adding "the action of the Sri Lankan Navy is highly condemnable."

The frequent arrest and detention of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the island nation is worrisome and fishermen have a "constant fear of being attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy," which created tension and unrest among them.

"I therefore request your kind intervention in this issue of grave concern and ensure the release of all the 23 fishermen of Tamil Nadu and their trawlers forthwith," he said.

