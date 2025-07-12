Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Jul 12 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday asserted that his party will form the government by getting a majority after winning the 2026 Assembly election.

Palaniswami, speaking to reporters said he had already made it clear that his party will go on to get a majority in the Assembly.

The AIADMK chief's comment assumes significance as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, when asked, "if you win, will you join the government? has replied, "Yes" in an interview to an English daily, which was published on July 12.

In effect, the AIADMK, a key ally of the BJP, has maintained that the government will be led by it, if it wins the polls and it has not given any clear indication of accommodating allies in the cabinet.

