New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): All India Bar Association (AIBA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stringent penal action against tech giant Google alleging an attempt to tarnish the image of the Prime Minister.

AIBA, Chairman and Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala alleged that Google has committed an offence under Sections 153A, 500 and 505 of Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity among groups by putting out misleading, mischievous information in the public domain.

Senior Advocate Adish Aggarwala, who is the President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) stated that Gemini, the Artificial Intelligence platform of Technology and Internet Company GOOGLE put out highly condemnable false information about Prime Minister of India in the public domain.

"The company being the creator of the machine cannot be allowed to escape the consequences of the damage caused by the machine. The manner in which a machine is to learn facts and interpret them is designed by its programmer," the letter read.

It further stated that the country is on the verge of a general election and malicious campaigns to smear the image of any leader should be stopped in their tracks.

"The Prime Minister of India has strived to get India its due place under the Sun. But there are people who are not enthused by the rise of the country to prominence and may want to stain its honour by spewing spite. Such acts must be shot down," the letter read further.

"It is therefore urged that the penal laws should be invoked and action may be taken against those guilty of the aforesaid motivated crimes,"Aggarwala said.(ANI)

