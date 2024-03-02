Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects in Begusarai, Bihar on Saturday, March 2. The prime minister was facilitated by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, with whom he shared the stage for the first time after the later ditched RJD and forged an alliance with BJP. Previously, Nitish Kumar while addressing the rally during the unveiling ceremony of projects expressed his confidence in the NDA alliance and assured PM Modi he would stay in the alliance forever. ‘Hum Idhar Gayab Ho Gaye The’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says ‘Will Not Go Here and There’ As PM Narendra Modi Laughs in Aurangabad (Watch Video).

PM Modi, Nitish Kumar Share Dias:

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates, dedicates & lays the foundation stone of various projects in Begusarai, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/jXkbRVN7Uv — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

