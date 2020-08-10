Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the proposal of the appointment of presidents of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Uttar Pradesh with an immediate effect.

The AICC has approved names of three presidents which include Rohit Rana, Anas Rahman and Akhilesh Yadav, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Also Read | France's Presidency Confirms Killing of Six French Nationals by Gunmen in Niger: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

While Rana will be president of Uttar Pradesh West, Rahman and Yadav have been appointed as presidents of Uttar Pradesh Central and Uttar Pradesh East respectively.

Meanwhile, the NSUI tweeted: "Congratulations to Rohit Rana, Anas Rehman and Akhilesh Yadav on being appointed the State Presidents of NSUI UP West, UP Central and UP East respectively. We are confident you all will work to the best of your abilities to strengthen the organisation." (ANI)

Also Read | Assam: Free Oximeter, Medicines For COVID-19 Patients in Guwahati Who Opt to Stay in Home Isolation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)