New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), organised a national online interaction with the Heads of Institutions of Higher Education Institutions to discuss and accelerate the implementation of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) across campuses.

The session marked the beginning of a month-long nationwide awareness drive, commemorating the fifth anniversary of the campaign.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, aims to create mass awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and to build a drug-free society. This year's special outreach targets over three crore individuals between August 1 and August 31, 2025, through a combination of physical events and online engagement.

Activities include a mass pledge against drug abuse on August 13, student-led awareness campaigns, human chains, workshops, NCC/NSS outreach, and social media initiatives using the hashtag #AzadiFromDrugs.

Speaking at the session, Prof TG Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, stressed the critical role of educational institutions in shaping a healthy and progressive society.

"In India, drug addiction is a silent challenge affecting the lives and futures of many young students. Over the past five years, the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan has united civil society, government agencies, and academic institutions, with youth leading the change. This year, as we celebrate its milestones, we set higher goals of reaching three crore individuals through physical outreach and digital engagement. Our colleges and universities are not merely centres of academic learning; they are hubs of life-building. Substance abuse threatens health, productivity, families, and the very progress of our nation. If our youth, who should focus on productivity, innovation, and skill-building, are diverted toward harmful addictions, the loss is not just personal but national," Sitharam said.

"I urge all institutions to go beyond symbolic participation. On August 13, let us conduct impactful awareness drives, organise transformative workshops, and amplify the message on digital platforms. Education is not only about academic excellence but about creating responsible, socially conscious citizens. Let us make this campaign a permanent part of campus culture, inspiring our students to say not only 'No to Drugs' but 'Yes to Life, Yes to Dreams, and Yes to a Healthy India," he added.

The chief guest, Dr HR Nagendra Guruji, Chancellor, S-VYASA Deemed-to-be-University, highlighted the role of traditional practices in tackling substance abuse.

"Yoga and meditation are powerful tools for leading our youth towards a healthy and fulfilling life. Yoga therapy has proven to be effective in overcoming addiction by restoring physical health, emotional balance, and mental clarity. Drug abuse not only causes personal harm but also brings pain to families and erodes social harmony. Every educational campus should aim to be a Nasha Mukt Campus. Alongside, we should adopt the vision of Swasth Bharat and Swasth Gram, ensuring that the fight against substance abuse reaches every community. By integrating yoga and wellness programmes into daily campus life, we can nurture a generation that is physically fit, mentally strong, and socially responsible." Nagendra Guruji said.

The online interaction concluded with a collective call to action, encouraging HEIs to take the pledge at the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan official website, organise awareness activities, and actively contribute to building a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

Prof Manish R Joshi, Secretary, UGC, and a representative from NCTE also graced the occasion. (ANI)

