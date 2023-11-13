Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 13 (ANI): In a first in India, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started a travel health clinic. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Asutosh Biswas inaugurated the facility on Monday morning, aiming to benefit international travellers.

The Travel Health Clinic will provide services such as vaccinations, travel advice, and health information to the specific destination you plan to visit. The clinic's help will ensure you're prepared and protected against potential health risks during your international travels.

Speaking to ANI, Biswas said that it will help the international travellers.

"The people travelling abroad can get advice on diseases in other countries. They can visit the clinic and get necessary vaccinations before travelling to other countries," he said.

Therefore, they will not bring diseases from abroad or carry any disease from our country to other countries, the Director said.

Soon the AIIMS Travel Health Clinic will also offer online health consultations. Even, AIIMS Bhubaneswar will also launch a travel health app, he informed.

As every year more than 2 crore people from India visit abroad, a travel health clinic is expected to be very useful, Biswas added.

"This clinic will educate the international travellers about prior to their travel. What medicine they need to take, what type vaccine they have to take, they can know from the clinic," Director, Health and Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi, said, adding citizens can take the required vaccine before their prior international travel dates. (ANI)

