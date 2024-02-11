India News | AIIMS Delhi Introduces Advanced Surgery for Skin Cancer Treatment

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. To address this growing concern, AIIMS Delhi has introduced a new surgery for skin cancer treatment. Inaugurated by Professor M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Hospital on Saturday, this new facility ensures that patients no longer need to seek treatment abroad.

Agency News ANI| Feb 11, 2024 08:54 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | AIIMS Delhi Introduces Advanced Surgery for Skin Cancer Treatment

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Our skin serves as the body's protective barrier, yet without proper care, it can become susceptible to serious conditions like cancer.

The global incidence of cancer, including skin cancer, is on the rise. Every month, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi treats 5 to 6 patients with skin cancer.

Also Read | 'Got Your Love': PM Narendra Modi Tells Child Waving at Him in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua Rally (Watch Video).

To address this growing concern, AIIMS Delhi has introduced a new surgery for skin cancer treatment. Inaugurated by Professor M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Hospital on Saturday, this new facility ensures that patients no longer need to seek treatment abroad.

Dr Kaushal Verma, Head of Dermatology at AIIMS, explains that the surgery, known as Mohs micrographic surgery, offers precise tumour removal with minimal damage to healthy tissue. This technique, previously unavailable in India, promises improved healing and lower recurrence rates.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: 26-Year-Old Woman Tourist Falls to Death in Paragliding Crash in Kullu; Inquiry Initiated.

Dr Kaushal Verma, Head of the Department of Dermatology at AIIMS, explained that the surgery, known as Mohs micrographic surgery, offers precise tumour removal with minimal damage to healthy tissue.

AIIMS Delhi is the first hospital in the country to offer this surgery for skin cancer. Previously, patients had to travel abroad for this specialized treatment.

With the assistance of a team of six surgeons and three technicians from the USA, AIIMS Delhi has established itself as a centre for cutting-edge cancer care, aligning with its commitment to providing world-class treatment.

Dr Verma highlighted the benefits of Mohs micrographic surgery, emphasizing its ability to precisely remove cancerous tissue while preserving normal skin. "This results in smaller defects and improved cosmetic outcomes compared to conventional procedures," he said.

Furthermore, Dr Verma stressed the importance of early detection and urged people to consult a doctor if they notice any rapidly growing, painful, or bleeding skin spots.

AIIMS Delhi, with its large number of patients, provides comprehensive care for cancer patients across various specialities. On average, the hospital sees about five to six skin cancer patients every month, who are treated by specialists from different departments, including dermatology, surgery, and oncology, he pointed out. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Apple Store Looted in US: Masked Man Steals 50 iPhones from Apple Store in Berkeley, Arrested After Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Spring Festival 2024 Greetings & Chinese New Year Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for Lunar New Year Spring Festival 2024 Greetings & Chinese New Year Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for Lunar New Year
  • Videos
    Hug Day 2024 Greetings, Warm Wishes, Cute WhatsApp Messages and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day Hug Day 2024 Greetings, Warm Wishes, Cute WhatsApp Messages and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Day
    • Close
    Search

    India News | AIIMS Delhi Introduces Advanced Surgery for Skin Cancer Treatment

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. To address this growing concern, AIIMS Delhi has introduced a new surgery for skin cancer treatment. Inaugurated by Professor M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Hospital on Saturday, this new facility ensures that patients no longer need to seek treatment abroad.

    Agency News ANI| Feb 11, 2024 08:54 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | AIIMS Delhi Introduces Advanced Surgery for Skin Cancer Treatment

    New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Our skin serves as the body's protective barrier, yet without proper care, it can become susceptible to serious conditions like cancer.

    The global incidence of cancer, including skin cancer, is on the rise. Every month, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi treats 5 to 6 patients with skin cancer.

    Also Read | 'Got Your Love': PM Narendra Modi Tells Child Waving at Him in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua Rally (Watch Video).

    To address this growing concern, AIIMS Delhi has introduced a new surgery for skin cancer treatment. Inaugurated by Professor M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Hospital on Saturday, this new facility ensures that patients no longer need to seek treatment abroad.

    Dr Kaushal Verma, Head of Dermatology at AIIMS, explains that the surgery, known as Mohs micrographic surgery, offers precise tumour removal with minimal damage to healthy tissue. This technique, previously unavailable in India, promises improved healing and lower recurrence rates.

    Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: 26-Year-Old Woman Tourist Falls to Death in Paragliding Crash in Kullu; Inquiry Initiated.

    Dr Kaushal Verma, Head of the Department of Dermatology at AIIMS, explained that the surgery, known as Mohs micrographic surgery, offers precise tumour removal with minimal damage to healthy tissue.

    AIIMS Delhi is the first hospital in the country to offer this surgery for skin cancer. Previously, patients had to travel abroad for this specialized treatment.

    With the assistance of a team of six surgeons and three technicians from the USA, AIIMS Delhi has established itself as a centre for cutting-edge cancer care, aligning with its commitment to providing world-class treatment.

    Dr Verma highlighted the benefits of Mohs micrographic surgery, emphasizing its ability to precisely remove cancerous tissue while preserving normal skin. "This results in smaller defects and improved cosmetic outcomes compared to conventional procedures," he said.

    Furthermore, Dr Verma stressed the importance of early detection and urged people to consult a doctor if they notice any rapidly growing, painful, or bleeding skin spots.

    AIIMS Delhi, with its large number of patients, provides comprehensive care for cancer patients across various specialities. On average, the hospital sees about five to six skin cancer patients every month, who are treated by specialists from different departments, including dermatology, surgery, and oncology, he pointed out. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News ANI| Feb 11, 2024 08:54 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | AIIMS Delhi Introduces Advanced Surgery for Skin Cancer Treatment

    New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Our skin serves as the body's protective barrier, yet without proper care, it can become susceptible to serious conditions like cancer.

    The global incidence of cancer, including skin cancer, is on the rise. Every month, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi treats 5 to 6 patients with skin cancer.

    Also Read | 'Got Your Love': PM Narendra Modi Tells Child Waving at Him in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua Rally (Watch Video).

    To address this growing concern, AIIMS Delhi has introduced a new surgery for skin cancer treatment. Inaugurated by Professor M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Hospital on Saturday, this new facility ensures that patients no longer need to seek treatment abroad.

    Dr Kaushal Verma, Head of Dermatology at AIIMS, explains that the surgery, known as Mohs micrographic surgery, offers precise tumour removal with minimal damage to healthy tissue. This technique, previously unavailable in India, promises improved healing and lower recurrence rates.

    Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: 26-Year-Old Woman Tourist Falls to Death in Paragliding Crash in Kullu; Inquiry Initiated.

    Dr Kaushal Verma, Head of the Department of Dermatology at AIIMS, explained that the surgery, known as Mohs micrographic surgery, offers precise tumour removal with minimal damage to healthy tissue.

    AIIMS Delhi is the first hospital in the country to offer this surgery for skin cancer. Previously, patients had to travel abroad for this specialized treatment.

    With the assistance of a team of six surgeons and three technicians from the USA, AIIMS Delhi has established itself as a centre for cutting-edge cancer care, aligning with its commitment to providing world-class treatment.

    Dr Verma highlighted the benefits of Mohs micrographic surgery, emphasizing its ability to precisely remove cancerous tissue while preserving normal skin. "This results in smaller defects and improved cosmetic outcomes compared to conventional procedures," he said.

    Furthermore, Dr Verma stressed the importance of early detection and urged people to consult a doctor if they notice any rapidly growing, painful, or bleeding skin spots.

    AIIMS Delhi, with its large number of patients, provides comprehensive care for cancer patients across various specialities. On average, the hospital sees about five to six skin cancer patients every month, who are treated by specialists from different departments, including dermatology, surgery, and oncology, he pointed out. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    U19 Cricket World Cup
    200K+ searches
    Ind vs Aus Under 19
    100K+ searches
    Happy Promise Day
    50K+ searches
    Glenn Maxwell
    20K+ searches
    Raj Limbani
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Katalin Novak
    Google Trends Google Trends
    U19 Cricket World Cup
    200K+ searches
    Ind vs Aus Under 19
    100K+ searches
    Happy Promise Day
    50K+ searches
    Glenn Maxwell
    20K+ searches
    Raj Limbani
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma