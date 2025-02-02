Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Centenary Festival of the National School at Karadi in Jalalpore taluka during his Navsari tour, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Vasant Panchami, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed pride in the opportunity to attend the Centenary Festival of the National School Bharat Vidyalaya, a prominent institution in Karadi village, which is also a centre of worship for Mai Saraswati.

CM further said that under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the year of six years is the year to highlight the pride of the country. This year's 8th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the 8th birthday of Lord Birsa Munda, self. While we are going to celebrate the 8th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Amrit Festival of the Constitution, the centenary festival of this national school of Karadi, highlighting the glory of the magnificent history of the country, is also celebrated this year.

Talking about the key contribution of Karadi village in the selection of Dandi for 'Namk Satyagraha,' CM Patel said, "Karadi village is an important phase of the freedom struggle and we have a strong heritage," the statement said.

The village has become immortal in history due to the Dandi Namak Satyagraha, which has been hit by the British. Saying that Mahatma Gandhi was the last phase of the Dandiandi march, which started from Sabarmati Ashram.

CM Patel said, "Mahatma Gandhi continued the activities of the NamkNamk Satyagraha while staying in the slums (Bapu's cottage) in Karadi. And when the Britishested him, Bapu said Karadi had his permanent address."

The statement mentioned that the CM said proudly, " Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us various resolutions during the nectar of independence, of which he has inspired us to take pride in our rich heritage by removing the mentality of slavery.

CM Patel added that people around the world visit and take pride in the historic heritage of the country, saying that he has developed a Dandi Memorial.

We aim to create new dimensions of development by connecting historical institutions with modernity to achieve the mantra of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "the Chief Minister said.

The organisation has a grand history of 'Gandhi and education' and also the divine resolve of developed India. Shri Patel described Karadi's national school as the centre of freedom fighters.

Chief Minister Patel further added that the Prime Minister has adopted modern dimensions in education by preserving our history and measuring over time. The school is also equipped with the latest technology, including modern computer labs and smart classrooms.

The statement said, "PM Modi has pledged to India till year 1, today's students of this historic school will be the driving force of Gujarat developed for India in year 1, with the price of 'national interest."

On this occasion, Union Water Power Minister C. R Patil congratulated the donors and teachers associated with the school completing the centenary year of the Karadi school and praised the education and social contributions made in the coastal area of Jalalpore.

The concept of developed India by preserving the historical heritage of the school's freedom struggle, the children of the school greeted the school for additional resolve.

Union Water Minister Patil covered the subjects of cleanliness, pure water, and infrastructure in his address by promoting water conservation, like wealth. He further added that rainwater harvesting, i.e., rainwater storage, will be saved for future generations, but today we will be able to eliminate the problem of water scarcity for drinking, the highest water harvesting in Navsari district under the 'Catch the Rain' campaign. The installation of the plant has been done.

Through this initiative, the flowing water will be stored underground, which will result in high water levels and will help to eliminate water problems in the future. Emphasised on.

Jalalpuore MLA R.C. Patel welcomed his Karadi village in a welcome speech. He spoke of the magnificent history, achievements and success stories of Karadi National School.

At the same time, CM Bhupendra Patel was honoured with the development of Jalalpore. Describing the facilities, including roads, drinking water and infrastructure in the villages on the coast, he expressed interest, achievements and commitment to the youth of the Kantha area, the statement highlights.

At the beginning of the program, the dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, released a book describing Yashgatha, including the grand legacy of the Bharat Vidyalaya.

Navsari MLA Rakesh Desai, Principal Bhurabhai Shah, organiser representative Babubhai Rama, donors, members of the education board, social workers, school principals, students, students, students, and students, at the Centenary Festival of Karadi National School Bharat Vidyalaya. (ANI)

