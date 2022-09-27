Bengaluru, Sep 27 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said education is the most potent mean for social transformation and universities will have to play the role of change agents.

Also noting that many Indian institutions have earned a place in international rankings but their number is very small, she said, it should be the aim of every Indian educational institution to become a world-class centre of learning.

"I'm sure if we take the right steps now, our country will definitely emerge as a knowledge superpower," she added.

The President was speaking at the inaugural of St Joseph's University here.

"Education is the most potent mean for social transformation, our universities have to play the role of change agents. It is the responsibility of educational institutions to train and equip the students in such a way that they are prepared for the demands of the future," Murumu said.

"The students have to be made future ready. Today's young people are aspirational, our universities need to respond to their diverse aspirations, for this out of the box thinking is needed. Such thinking may lead to rich learning experiences and creative solutions," she added.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Archbishop Peter Machado were among those present at the event.

Pointing out that India will have the highest population of young people in the world over the next decades, the President said that our ability to provide high-quality educational opportunities to them will determine their future and the future of our country.

She said that many of our students look towards the West for higher learning and research. "It should be our effort to make our universities globally competitive so that our students get opportunities all over the world."

Noting that the National Education Policy 2020, is one such effort to make the academics align with the changing needs, Murumu said the NEP also emphasises on critical thinking and innovation.

The world today is full of immense opportunities for the younger generation, she said, "however, the skills needed in the modern world are multi-dimensional. The approach of working and studying in silos will not be effective. It has to be a multi-disciplinary approach in order to fulfill the emerging demands."

In addition to science and mathematics, a well-rounded curriculum should also include arts and crafts, humanities, sports and fitness, languages and literature, culture and values, she further said, adding that such an integrated curriculum will help develop all-round capabilities among the students.

