Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress over the demolition of the ancient temple in Alwar, Rajasthan.

"I condemn the decision. The Municipality Board was headed by BJP and the Congress government accepted the decision to demolish the ancient temple (in Alwar, Rajasthan). Congress and BJP both are equally responsible. They should apologise to the public," Owaisi said at a press conference in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Also Read | US Kindergartener Brings Tequila-Infused 'Juice' to School in Michigan, Gets Classmates Drunk During Snack Time.

Citing the Jahangirpuri demolition, where bulldozers were run over illegal encroachments in the Northwest Delhi area, the AIMIM chief alleged that 85 per cent of homes belonged to a single community, and 'no notice' had been sent to the people.

"When it comes to Jahangirpuri, 85 per cent of the demolition was against a single community. In Delhi, you haven't even served the notice. BJP chief had written a letter and on the basis of that demolition happened," he alleged.

Also Read | LIC IPO: Govt To Sell 3.5% Stake in LIC, IPO To Fetch Rs 21,000 Crore.

"You can not demolish anyone's home, business, or religious place without keeping in mind principles of natural justice, something which was not followed in Delhi, Khargone, or Gujarat," he further alleged.

After a 300-year old temple was bulldozed in Rajasthan's Alwar, District Magistrate Shivprasad Nakate on Friday said that a "consensus" decision was taken during the municipality meeting to remove the illegal encroachments present on the roadside.

He had further claimed that before the encroachment drive, the temple priests shifted the idols to another place.

"A consensus decision was taken during the municipality meeting to remove the illegal encroachments present on the roadside. Before the encroachment drive, the temple priests shifted the idols to another place," Nakate had told ANI.

A 300-year-old Shiva temple was demolished using bulldozers in Sarai Mohalla, Alwar district. A complaint had been registered at Rajgarh Police Station in connection with the matter.

A 300-year-old Shiva temple, 86 shops and homes were demolished with bulldozers in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday, to clear the way for a road.

Rajasthan Congress has alleged that Vasundhara Raje was the Chief Minister when BJP had promised a road called the "Gaurav Path" at the spot where the demolitions took place. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)