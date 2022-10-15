Sambhal, October 15: A case has been registered against the Uttar Pradesh All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president here for "disturbing communal harmony", police said on Saturday.

Accused Saukat Ali, a resident of Azamgarh, had allegedly made the remarks during a speech at a private programme in Sambhal Kotwali limits on Friday. A complaint was filed against him by one Archit Aggarwal, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra told PTI. Karnataka: Youths Flash Weapons on Remix of Akbaruddin Owaisi’s Anti-Hindu Speech in Bengaluru, 19 Arrested.

Video: AIMIM Chief Saukat Ali's Speech

Case filed against him “We ruled for eight hundred years, Hindus used to bow before us with their hands behind them” This leader, who calls himself secular, is AIMIM's state president Shaukat Ali.‌‌@AngrySaffronhttps://t.co/GKLDWMcsya pic.twitter.com/FipzJ3g1aI — a.s.chakravarty (@ajeetkcs) October 15, 2022

In the video, Ali is purportedly heard saying that whenever the BJP is weakened, its leaders bring up controversies related to Muslims. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Asaduddin Owaisi Booked for Hate Speech in Barabanki.

"Sometimes, they say you (Muslims) have many children and marry twice or thrice... Yes, when we marry twice, we give equal respect to both the wives, but you (Hindus) marry one woman and keep three mistresses that no one knows about," he is heard saying.

Ali has been booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language, etc) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, Mishra said.

Strict action will be taken against whoever makes any statement that disturbs religious harmony, the officer warned.

