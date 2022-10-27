Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI): Air India Express, India's first international budget airline, on Thursday announced the launch of a direct international flight from Vijayawada to Sharjah from October 31.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Going To Celebrate Bhai Dooj Killed After Being Attacked by Scooty-Borne Robbers in Prashant Vihar; Case Registered.

A press release from the operator said the inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on October 31 at 06.35 PM. The inaugural fares for the Vijayawada-Sharjah sector begin at Rs 13,669, while those for the Sharjah-Vijayawada sector begin at AED 399.

Also Read | Potato, Tomato Production Declines 4-5 Percent in 2021-22; Onion Output Remains Higher Than Last Year: Government Data.

Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express, said, "We are happy to announce the debut international service of Air India Express between Vijayawada and Sharjah. After the pandemic's two arduous years, the India-Gulf aviation sector has seen a smart recovery, bouncing back to almost pre-pandemic levels. For those travelling to UAE, particularly to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, the direct service to Sharjah will be a huge benefit, with a well-timed flight."

Currently, Air India Express is the only airline that offers international services in and out of Vijayawada.

In addition to Sharjah, Air India Express flies from Vijayawada to Muscat and Kuwait with a B737-800 NG aircraft, offering comfortable seats, a buy-on-board meal service besides pre-ordered hot meals, and in-seat power for charging mobile devices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)