New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 8.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the city, the relative humidity was 87 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky for the day and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

It has also predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 24.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average and the minimum temperature settled at 5.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) at 9 am read 262, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI in Faridabad stood at (289), Ghaziabad (316), Greater Noida (217), Gurgaon (244) and Noida (219).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Thursday, Delhi saw its maximum temperature go down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month of February in 19 years.

On February 1, 2003, the national capital had recorded a high of 14.3 degrees Celsius.

