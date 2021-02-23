Noida (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) The average air quality remained "very poor" in Ghaziabad and "poor" in Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Tuesday was 320 in Ghaziabad, 253 in Greater Noida, 214 in Noida, 296 in Faridabad and 241 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Monday, it was 318 in Ghaziabad, 294 in Greater Noida, 290 in Noida, 265 in Faridabad and 296 in Gurgaon.

On Sunday, it was 260 in Ghaziabad, 300 in Greater Noida, 251 in Noida, 264 in Faridabad and 297 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "very poor" category may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure, while "poor" may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. PTI KIS

