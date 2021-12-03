New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, AirAsia India on Friday introduced an in-flight safety manual in braille in collaboration with the Helen Keller Institute for the Deaf and Deafblind for the visually impaired passengers.

Also, wheelchair assistance can now be pre-booked online on its website and app while getting a flight ticket, it said in a release.

"Different types of wheelchair facilities are available to pre-book for persons with disabilities to access the ramp up to the ladder point or the aircraft door as well as to reach the cabin," it mentioned.

Wheelchairs to assist guests to be seated inside the cabin are narrower, allowing easier manoeuvring in the aisle of the aircraft, the release stated.

"These facilities are provided to guests along with convenient seats at no extra cost," it said.

The airline said it has also demarcated special assistance counters with priority services at all 17 airports it operates from for people with disabilities.

