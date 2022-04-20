New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Ajay Kumar Sood has been appointed as the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the government, a personnel ministry order issued on Wednesday said.

Sood, a member of Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, has been appointed to the post for a period of three years to succeed renowned biologist K VijayRaghavan.

Also Read | Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Takes to Burglary to Fulfil Girlfriends Demands, Arrested.

The PSA's office aims to provide pragmatic and objective advice to the prime minister and cabinet on matters related to science, technology and innovation with a focus on application of science and technology in critical infrastructure, economic and social sectors in partnership with government departments, institutions and industry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sood as Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, the order said. PTI AKV

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Announces Electric Locomotive Plant in Tribal-Dominated Dahod.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)