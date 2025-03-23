Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], March 23 (ANI): Ajmer city in Rajasthan is preparing for the upcoming summers to protect against the potential scorching heat people might experience by installing water connections across the division and ensuring that everyone can get regular access to water within 48 hours, an official from the city's water supply department said.

"The Department has made full preparations for the smooth and regular distribution of drinking water everywhere in the coming summer under the division. The Contingency Plan Government was sanctioned five days ago and we have invited all the tenders. Tenders which already exist will be completed at a fast pace within a month and apart from this, if any water needed in an emergency, that is also there," Chief Superintending Engineer of Ajmer's Water Supply Department, Ramchandra Rad told ANI.

The official also mentioned that they launched an initiative to make sure that illegal connections of water are removed, with atleast 35 per cent of all illegal water connections across Rajasthan being from the Ajmer division.

"The State government's campaign against illegal connections is going on continuously and Ajmer division is at the top in Rajasthan. The connections have been cut off in Rajasthan. Thirty Five-Forty per cent only belongs to the Ajmer division," Rad said.

"Our fight has been there in Ajmer division against illegal connection limits in Ajmer division," he added.

The water supply department SE also mentioned that no major work under the Jal Jeevan Mission is pending across the division, and that new tenders for Ajmer city will be finalised on April 1.

"There is no major work left for JJM (Jal Jeevan Mission) under my area. This work was completed in this area about one and a half to two years back...and the tender of Ajmer city is due on one date on 1 April," he said.

When questioned about some people not getting water for more than three days in Ajmer, the official clarified, "There is no area in the city where water is not given for seventy-two hours and our efforts will be to ensure that everyone gets water at a gap of forty-eight hours in the coming summer as well, in the rural area, which is ours. This system from Bisalpur to Ajmer and from Bisalpur to Ajmer." (ANI)

