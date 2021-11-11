New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): A day after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar's statement that had Mohammed Ali Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, there would not have been partition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Thursday said Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and his allies are making rhetorical statements to get votes of a particular community.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP Rajya Sabha MP said, "Akhilesh Yadav and his allies are making such rhetorical statements to get the support of a particular section as the elections are approaching in Uttar Pradesh. For seeking votes, they are doing a lot of damage to the country. If Akhilesh Yadav and his associates have so much love for Jinnah then they should go to Pakistan and build their house."

Notably, Samajwadi Party and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) entered into an alliance ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Harnath Singh Yadav further said that it will not be a surprise if Akhilesh Yadav and his allies started justifying the acts of Aurangzeb and Mahmud Ghazni, who destroyed the birthplace of Lord Krishna. "They can also do it for sake of votes," he added.

The BJP leader's remarks came after Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar on Wednesday in Varanasi stated that had Mohammed Ali Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, there would not have been partition of the country. Rajbhar blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the historic event.

Had Jinnah been made the first Prime Minister of India, the country's partition wouldn't have happened. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is responsible for India's partition and not Jinnah. The state of dispute was created by the Sangh itself," Rajbhar told reporters.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

