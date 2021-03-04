Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday told the state assembly that all proposals made in the 2021-22 state budget would be earnestly implemented by his government.

Gehlot, who also holds the Finance portfolio, expressed his government's resolve to implement the proposals while replying to the debate on the Budget.

"The form in which we have presented the budget and the announcements which we have been in it are all in the interest of Rajasthan. All the promises made in the Budget will be fulfilled,” he said.

Refuting the Opposition's allegation on the lack of government commitment to implement the budget proposals, he asserted, “You rest assured. We will implement whatever we have said. We have done this in past and will do it even now."

He said despite the financial crisis arising out of the Covid pandemic, the state government has done excellent fiscal management.

While presenting the state's first ''paperless'' budget on February 24, Gehlot had said he has not imposed any new tax in the Budget but has given concessions of Rs 910 crore in various heads.

Earlier during the discussion, the Leader of Opposition, Gulabchand Kataria, accused the government of resorting to jugglery in the Budget figures to keep the people happy.

