New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Delhi, under the aegis of the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, commemorated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with great enthusiasm and participation at Kendriya Vidyalaya, NTPC, New Delhi Themed "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," the event was titled Yoga Sangam, symbolizing the unifying power of yoga for holistic well-being, a press release said.

Hitesh Shankar, current editor-in-chief of Panchjanya was the Chief Guest; Akhileshwar Jha, Principal K V School was the special Guest for the celebrations. The event was graced by the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Manjusha Rajagopala. Director I/C AIIA; Prof (Dr) Mahesh Vyas, Dean Ph.D; Prof.(Dr.) Yogesh Badwe, Dean PG; Dr M M Rao, M.S, AIIA; Dr Shiv Kr. Harti, HoD Swasthavritta & Yoga Dept and others.

The Departments of Swasthavritta and Yoga formally launched a book titled Management of Non-Communicable Diseases through Yoga and Diet. This significant publication underscores the integrative approach of Yoga and Ayurveda in addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) through therapeutic yoga and diet. The book serves as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals, researchers, scholars, and the general public, aiming to promote evidence-based lifestyle modifications for holistic well-being.

AIIA, Delhi, formally inaugurated a Yoga Park on Saturday. This dedicated space has been established to promote the regular practice of yoga & to encourage a holistic approach to health and well-being among scholars, staff, and the wider community.

Around 2000 people joined PM Modi through live session from Vishakhapatnam and Common Yoga Protocol at Kendriya Vidhyala NTPC campus.

In another event, the All India Institute of Ayurveda along with Supreme Court of India organised a special yoga session at the premises of the Supreme Court today. Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Judges of the Supreme Court along with the Director (I/C) AIIA Prof. (Dr.) Manjusha Rajagopala and AIIA staff participated the event.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, commemorated the International Day of Yoga (IDY) with great enthusiasm and participation at the Indoor Stadium, Sports Authority of Goa Complex, Peddem, Mapusa along with hundreds of participants. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Dr Geeta Suresh Nagvenkar, Executive Director, Sports Authority of Goa. The session was presided over by Prof. Dr Sujata Kadam, Dean, AIIA Goa.

As part of the Ministry of Ayush's 10 Signature Events initiative, AIIA has organised a vibrant series of yoga-focused programmes across its Delhi and Goa campuses. (ANI)

