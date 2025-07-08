New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that the state's Ujjain district will be getting its very own All India Radio (Akashvani), after he called on Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan in Delhi.

CM Yadav said that the in-principle approval has been granted for setting up an Akashvani station, and requested for early commencement of the Akashvani centre in view of the upcoming Simhastha 2028, read an official statement from the Chief Minister's office.

"Union Minister Murugan assured support and said the necessary procedures would be initiated. Until the Ujjain studio is constructed, arrangements will be made for broadcast through the Indore Akashvani Centre," the statement added.

After meeting with various union ministers in the national capital, CM Yadav informed that the foundation of a state-of-the-art rail coach manufacturing plant by BEML Limited, Bengaluru (a Government of India undertaking) will soon be laid in Raisen district.

According to the statement, the project involves an investment of around Rs 1,800 crore, with participation from the Government of Madhya Pradesh, Ministry of Railways, and the Ministry of Defence.

CM Yadav said he has invited Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to lay the foundation stone and held detailed discussions on the importance of the plant.

CM Yadav also shared that the Madhya Pradesh government is undertaking major initiatives in renewable energy, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

In his meeting with Union Minister for Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi, CM Yadav discussed ongoing projects and expressed optimism about future progress. He highlighted that the upcoming solar parks with a total capacity of 4,200 MW will mark a significant milestone in the state's renewable energy journey. Additionally, collaboration with Uttar Pradesh is underway to develop 2,000 MW of solar power, with an agreement for mutual energy exchange every six months between the two states. (ANI)

