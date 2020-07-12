New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) As it grapples with factionalism in its Rajasthan unit, the Congress on Sunday said its government in the state is stable and will last its full term.

Congress general secretary in-charge for the state Avinash Pande said all party MLAs in the state were in touch with him and wondered who were the ones purported to be siding with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Pilot, who has been engaged in a power tussle with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, continues to be incommunicado, leading to anxiety in the state unit.

Pande told PTI that he had not spoken to Pilot for the last two days and had left a message with him.

"All Congress MLAs are in touch with me and the government in Rajasthan is stable and will last its full term," he said.

The Congress general secretary said party chief Sonia Gandhi has been updated on developments in Rajasthan.

