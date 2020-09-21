New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Senior Delhi BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday and urged him to grant permission for staging Ramleela performances in the city with all precautions against COVID-19.

Emotions and faith of the people have been associated with the Ramleela going on for years and its a special year with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

"Ground breaking ceremony for Ram Mandir was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya and the construction work for a grand temple has been started. In this perspective, Ramleela is even more special this year," Bidhuri, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said.

Recently, several guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to which permission has been given to run open theatres. He said that Ramleela staging should also be allowed with all the parameters for prevention against COVID-19, he said.

On this occasion, General Secretary of Delhi Dharmik Sangh Shri Ashok Goel Devraha was also present. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Reddy, has responded positively and assured that the decision regarding this will be taken at the earliest, Bidhuri said.

Delhi BJP leaders have been demanding the government to allow Ramleelas and met many authorities, including Lt Governor Anil Baijal, seeking their approval for it.

