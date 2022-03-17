Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 17 (ANI): Kashmir's Badam Vaer garden has become the latest attraction for tourists as the multicoloured almond flowers bloomed in the garden, announcing the advent of spring.

The spring season attracts both tourists and locals as the Kashmir valley looks mesmerizing at this time of the year.

Also Read | Kalpana Chawla Birth Anniversary: Tracing the Incredible Journey of a Karnal Girl.

The garden authorities have upped their line of management and would be aligning a series of programs for the tourists in near future.

Badam Vaer gardens, located in the foothills of Hari Parbat fort also known as Koh-e-Maran in Srinagar city has cultural, traditional and heritage importance as popular religious places including Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib shrine and Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi are also in the same area.

Also Read | Redmi 10 With 50MP Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 10,999.

"During the spring season due to the multicoloured almond blossoms that are in peak bloom these days, people visit Badam Vaer. After a few days, the government is also going to organize festivals with different cultural and traditional activities aimed to promote the spring tourism season" said Imran, Assistant Floriculture Officer.

Roza, a tourist from Bangladesh said, "This garden is not very crowded and the overall ambience of this garden is very peaceful. That's why everyone including locals as well as tourists, are visiting Badam Vaer during the almond blossoms."

"Situated on foothills of Koh-e-Maran, spread over 300 canals, the garden serves as a source of attraction for tourists and nature lovers alike," added the Assistant Floriculture Officer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)