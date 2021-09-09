Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 9 (ANI): Terming the hike in minimum support price of wheat announced by the Centre as "pathetic", Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday accused the Centre of rubbing salt on the wounds of farmers, who have been out on the roads agitating against the farm laws for the past 10 months.

He said the BJP-led government has played "a cruel joke"on the `annadaatas'.

Also Read | Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 SUV: Top 5 Things To Know.

According to an official release, he demanded that MSP of wheat should be fixed at Rs 2830 per quintal against Rs 2015 per quintal announced by the Centre.

He termed the MSP as "far below the expectations of the farmers of Punjab". (ANI)

Also Read | Puri Jagannath Temple to Remain Open For Devotees on Saturdays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)