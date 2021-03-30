Jammu, Mar 30 (PTI) The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) on Tuesday extended invitations to two prominent Haridwar-based religious heads for the upcoming pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

The 56-day Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start through the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28.

Principal Secretary to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor and SASB Chief Executive Officer Nitishwar Kumar handed over invitations to Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha president Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj and Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief Swami Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj in Haridwar, a spokesperson said here.

Accompanied by Deputy CEO of SASB, Vikas Anand, Kumar is visiting Haridwar to invite acharyas and seers of Sanatna Dharma to the yatra, he said.

During a meeting of the SASB early this month, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairman of the shrine board, had asked for extending special invitations to the Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha, Akhara Parishad and prominent seers all over the country.

The spokesman said the government is already undertaking preparations for an expected six lakh pilgrims this year with all COVID-related precautions and SOP.

