Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Amarnathji yatra 2024 will start from June 29, 2024 and will conclude on August 19, 2024. The advance registration will begin from April 15, said Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

With just a few months left before the annual Amarnath Yatra, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are receiving specialised training to be part of the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, officials said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Rs 50 Dispute in Banda District, Booked.

The MRTs, comprising personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, NDRF, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed at nearly a dozen identified critical spots on the twin routes to the holy cave shrine.

Speaking about the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir MRT Team In-charge Ram Singh Salathia said, "The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will start in Jammu and Kashmir in June and will last for about two months. Lakhs of devotees from all over the country will come to worship 'Baba Barfani. During the yatra, the pilgrims will have to face difficulties. To deal with the situation, Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) is undergoing training in District Samba to assist the travellers."

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Kills 14-Year-Old Daughter With Axe in Munger’s Mubarakchak Village Over Suspected Affair With Youth, Booked.

"The forces are being given thorough training in the hilly areas so that these soldiers can easily overcome any disaster and help people in trouble during the pilgrimage journey," he further said.

The JK MRT Team In-charge Ram Singh Salathia and his team of instructors are currently accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and NDRF personnel from Ludhiana Punjab.

"The soldiers will be deployed in crucial areas. They are ready to help the devotees in case of any emergency and are continuously working hard and testing new technology and equipment," he said.

Like every year, these soldiers will be deployed at marked places on both routes of the holy cave at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine.

He also said that devotees can travel without any hassle as his team will provide them with complete facilities.

Praising his team, Salathia said, "The team has set an example in helping thousands of people every year. They played a crucial role in the 2022 disaster."

Keeping in mind the geographical conditions of Jammu and Kashmir, these soldiers are being taught the skills to deal with any disaster. The training regimen encompasses a wide array of skills essential for disaster management, including rescue operations in the event of landslides, floods, fires, and road accidents.

Personnel are trained in rope bridge construction, safe extraction of injured individuals from hazardous locations, and other life-saving techniques. Apart from this, some soldiers have also been given medical training so that they can provide first aid to travellers.

Salathia further said, so far, 1,300 soldiers of Jammu and Kashmir Police have been fully trained.

The Amarnath yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year who visit the site during 'Shravani Mela in July-August (Shravan month in Hindu calendar) - the only time in the whole year when the Amarnath Cave is accessible.

The annual 'Amarnath Yatra' is marked by 'Pratham Pujan'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)