New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Amid growing unrest at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), the Students' Council of its Kashmere Gate campus passed two resolutions on Sunday calling for a campus-wide class boycott on April 21 and urging the administration to engage in dialogue to address ongoing issues.

The resolutions, passed with majority support across undergraduate, postgraduate and research programmes, were adopted during general body meetings held this week, an official statement from the Students' Council said.

Also Read | 'Sky Debris'? Huge Metal Object Falls on Terrace of House in Nagpur District, Sparks Discussion on 'Space Debris' (Watch Video).

It said the boycott would be observed as a "cultural day of solidarity."

The council cited several concerns including the suspension of five students, alleged violence against student representatives, barricading on campus, restrictive curfew timings, closure of the main gate, a show-cause notice to associate professor Dr Kaustav Banerjee and disabling of the student mail chain.

Also Read | Om Prakash Murder Case: Former Karnataka DGP Found Dead at His Residence in Bengaluru; Here's What Initial Probe Reveals As per Sources.

"The administration must open communication with the Students' Council. The passing of the resolution is a clear indicator that the student body is widely displeased and wants normalcy to return," the statement said.

Tension brewed in the campus following the suspension of five students --? including elected union members --? on April 12 for allegedly attempting to meet Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather.

The administration had accused them of obstructing official duties and attempting assault. These allegations were denied by the students.

The Students' Federation of India, in an official statement, alleged that female students were manhandled by security personnel and police during the confrontation. One student was reportedly pinned to the ground with a knee to the neck, while another narrowly avoided being struck by a vehicle allegedly linked to the Registrar's office.

Registrar Navlendra Kumar Singh, speaking to PTI on April 13, claimed that the protesting students blocked and vandalised his car and the Vice-Chancellor's vehicle. "A formal complaint has been filed," he said.

The students have also supported Dr Kaustav Banerjee, who was served a show-cause notice for allegedly inciting disorder during a protest on March 24. The administration claimed Banerjee's speech led to disruption and police involvement, a charge the students rejected.

The Students' Council has vowed to maintain pressure on the administration and seek dialogue even after Monday's boycott, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)