Mahoba (UP), May 26 (PTI) A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged by unidentified people in this district, police said on Thursday.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident that occurred in Panwadi town.

Circle Officer (CO) Umesh Chandra said, "Unidentified miscreants damaged the statue installed at the Mela Ground on Wednesday night. We are investigating the matter."

Led by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) district president Gangadeen, some members of the party staged a protest against the incident.

Based on the complaint of the district BSP president, police lodged a case.

The BSP members have threatened to intensify their protest if the statue is not restored at the earliest.

