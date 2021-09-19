New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Congress MP and senior leader Ambika Soni, who was offered the post of Punjab Chief Minister by the party high command, has refused to accept the offer, sources stated.

According to sources, Ambika Soni has stated that she does not want to accept the offer of the Chief Minister's post. However, the party's top leadership is yet to take a decision on Soni's refusal.

A veteran Congress leader and a Gandhi loyalist, Soni has refused the offer citing health issues.

The name of Soni came up as she is one of the senior-most leaders of the party, both Captain Amrinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have much respect for Soni.

Sources, further added that the observer, who has gone to Chandigarh are taking views of all the MLAs in writing.

Views were taken by MLA's verbally and issues were discussed yesterday as well, but all MLAs have been asked to give written submissions on the same. The views will be conveyed to the Congress high command and the final decision will be taken at the earliest, sources added.

Despite speculation over candidates for the Chief Minister's post, the final decision will be taken by party high command.

Presently observers, Ajay Maken, Harish Rawat, Harish Chaudhary and Navjot Singh Sidhu are holding meetings with MLAs at a hotel in Chandigarh.

Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post of Chief Minister on Saturday ahead of the meeting of party legislators in the faction-ridden state unit as the party high command decided to effect a change of guard in the border state ahead of assembly polls early next year.

CLP, earlier on Saturday, unanimously passed a resolution to give Congress chief Sonia Gandhi power to nominate the new Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down. (ANI)

