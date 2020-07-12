Raipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Wearing face coverings will be mandatory for customers while purchasing goods from shops in Ambikapur town of Chhattisgarh from Monday to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission, city Mayor said on Sunday.

"During a meeting, representatives of trade bodies voluntarily proposed to implement 'no mask, no goods' policy under which customers will have to compulsorily wear masks while purchasing goods from shops," said Ajay Kumar Tirki, Mayor of Municipal Corporation Ambikapur (MCA).

Shops and markets will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday under a shutdown in a week in Ambikapur, the mayor said.

Ambikapur, which is the headquarter of Surguja district, reported 87 COVID-19 cases till July 11.

The Chhattisgarh government had already made wearing face masks or coverings in public places in the state mandatory and fixed a fine of Rs 100 against its violation.

