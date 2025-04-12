Agra (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) Members of over 40 Kshatriya groups, including the Karni Sena, assembled here in the Garhi area on Saturday and demanded that Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman apologise for his remarks against 16th century Rajput king Rana Sanga.

The Karni Sena has also threatened that if Suman did not apologise, Kshatriya organisations will "formulate a strategy" of action for the future.

Also Read | 'I Have Killed My Mother': Depressed Man Stabs Mom to Death After Heated Argument in Kolkata, Spends Night With Body; Confesses to Tea Vendor.

In anticipation of the 'Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan' (pride of blood conference) on Saturday, security around Suman's house was increased significantly.

The Rajya Sabha MP's residence was allegedly attacked on March 26 by Karni Sena members after he referred to Rana Sanga, a Rajput icon, as a "traitor".

Also Read | Nainar Nagenthran Elected as Tamil Nadu BJP Chief, Replaces K Annamalai Ahead of 2026 Assembly Elections 2026.

Karni Sena's state president, Sandeep Singh, addressed the media following the gathering.

"A key decision was taken during the gathering. If MP Ramji Lal Suman's apology for his remarks does not come soon, the participating Kshatriya organisations will formulate a strategy of action," he said.

DCP (City) Sonam Kumar said that a "three-tier security plan" was put in place, with police deployment across 24 identified points and barriers erected at various locations.

To bolster local forces, police personnel were also called in from neighbouring districts including Meerut, Jhansi and Mainpuri. Authorities also maintained a close watch on social media activity related to the conference.

The controversy was triggered after Suman on March 21 said in Parliament that Rana Sanga invited Mughal emperor Babur to India to defeat Ibrahim Lodi, the last sultan of the Delhi Sultanate.

The SP leader argued that if Indian Muslims are labelled as Babur's descendants, by the same logic, other communities can also be seen as descendants of a "traitor" like Rana Sanga.

The remarks, which questioned the Rajput legacy, drew an immediate backlash from Rajput bodies, including the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha and the Karni Sena.

Suman has moved the Allahabad High Court seeking security after the attack on his house.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)