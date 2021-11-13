Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath at the 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the 'Akhil Bhartiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' in Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event.

Also Read | India Registers 11,850 New COVID-19 Cases, 555 Deaths In Past 24 Hours; Country’s Recovery Rate Stands At 98.26%.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal and reached Varanasi on Friday.

Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Union Home Minister also held a review meeting with Vidhan Sabha in charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Varanasi on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: National Capital To Experience Moderate Fog With Minimum Temperature Of 9 Degrees Celsius From November 17 Onwards: IMD.

In addition, Shah offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were also present with Shah.

He also paid tribute to Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya at Banaras Hindu University on his death anniversary yesterday.

Shah's visit is significant in view of the upcoming high-stake Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as he is considered as the architect of the BJP's turnaround in the state after the party had been reduced to the fourth major electoral group in the 2012 polls.

The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)