New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of Maharashtra on the inauguration of Navi Mumbai Airport and a new Metro line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congratulations to the people of Maharashtra on the inauguration of Navi Mumbai Airport and a new Metro line by PM Shri @narendramodiJi today," Shah said in a post on X.

"The new airport will make travel seamless through technology, and the new metro line will ensure fast, easy, and comfortable commuting. Gratitude to Modi Ji for the landmark projects," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), marking one of India's most ambitious infrastructure projects and a defining milestone in the nation's aviation journey.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Mumbai's long wait was over as the city had now received its second international airport. He added that the Navi Mumbai International Airport would play a major role in establishing the region as Asia's biggest connectivity hub."The Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project that exemplifies the vision of a developed India," said the Prime Minister after inaugurating the airport.

"It is built on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and its design, resembling a lotus flower, makes it a living symbol of culture and prosperity. This new airport will connect Maharashtra's farmers directly with the international supply chain, including supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East. This means that the farmers' freshest produce -- fruits, flowers, vegetables and the products of our fisherfolk -- will be able to reach the global market rapidly. For the small and micro-scale industries in the area, this infrastructure will reduce logistical costs. It is set to attract increased investment, fostering the creation of new industries and ventures. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai on the establishment of this airport," he added.

Ahead of his speech, the Prime Minister toured the airport and reviewed its world-class facilities, accompanied by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Adani Airports Director Jeet Adani.

The Prime Minister viewed the airport master plan and was also shown the various tech aspects of the terminal.NMIA has been developed as a landmark public-private partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). The project represents a major stride in India's infrastructure-building vision, reflecting the Government's agenda of Viksit Bharat 2047."In an era where India ascends among the world's largest economies, we have built more than an airport - we have architected Bharat as a gateway and as one of the world's most indispensable crossroads," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

"This is infrastructure that does not just serve today's demand, it creates tomorrow's exponential possibilities. For generations to come, every flight through these terminals will carry not just passengers, but the pulse of a defining superpower and the dreams, ambitions and achievements of a nation reclaiming its place at the centre of global progress.

"Envisioned as part of a dual-airport system for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), NMIA will complement Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). With an initial capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA), the airport will eventually expand to manage 90 MPPA, making it one of the largest passenger-handling airports in India."NMIA is a landmark in India's aviation journey, uniting cutting-edge technology, sustainability and a passenger-first experience," said Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd.

"By complementing CSMIA, it reinforces Mumbai's role as a global aviation hub and sets a blueprint for future-ready airports nationwide."Designed as a multimodal hub, NMIA will be seamlessly connected to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai Metro, suburban rail networks and planned waterways. This integration will reduce travel times, enhance regional connectivity and strengthen cargo and passenger movement across the vast hinterland of western India, a release said.

Inspired by the Lotus, India's national flower, NMIA's architecture blends cultural heritage with world-class design and sustainability features, creating an airport that is both rooted in Indian identity and aligned with future aspirations.

In its first two phases, NMIA will operate with a single runway and terminal capable of handling 20 MPPA. Over time, the airport will scale to four runways and multiple terminals, with a dedicated cargo terminal and state-of-the-art facilities for perishables and express cargo, boosting India's trade and logistics ecosystem.

The inauguration of NMIA underscores India's determination to create future-ready, world-class infrastructure that supports economic growth, global competitiveness, and the aspirations of citizens. As the nation advances toward Viksit Bharat 2047, NMIA stands as a symbol of modern engineering, collaborative development, and India's rising stature in the global aviation landscape, the release said. (ANI)

