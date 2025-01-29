New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the approval of the National Critical Mineral Mission by the Union Cabinet will convert the country into a self-powered growth and transformation engine.

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a Rs 16,300-crore National Critical Mineral Mission, envisaging a total outlay of Rs 34,300 crore spread over seven years with an aim to achieve self-reliance and accelerate India's journey towards green energy transition.

Also Read | 'Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi Both Only Make False Promises', Accuses Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

"Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for approving the National Critical Minerals Mission in the Union Cabinet today. It is a landmark decision by Modi Ji, which will convert Bharat into a self-powered growth and transformation engine by making our economy dependent on itself in critical minerals that support industries and our shift from traditional to green energy," he wrote on 'X'.

Shah also said the Union Cabinet's approval of the revision of the ethanol procurement price for public sector oil marketing companies will stir the economy with a new energy by cutting down oil import bills, reducing air pollution levels, and enthusing sugar mills and sugarcane farmers with increased earnings.

Also Read | 'Mismanagement, VIP Movement, Self-Promotion': Opposition Slams Centre and Yogi Adityanath Government After 30 Dead, 60 Injured in Mahakumbh Stampede on Occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"My heartfelt thanks to PM Modi Ji for the landmark decision," he said in a another post.

The Cabinet approved a three per cent increase in the procurement price for ethanol made from C-heavy molasses to Rs 57.97 per litre for the 2024-25 supply year, while keeping rates unchanged for other feedstocks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)