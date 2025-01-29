New Delhi, January 29: Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi came out heavily against Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, and accused him as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making "false promises". Attacking the former Delhi Chief Minister further, Rahul challenged Kejriwal to drink water from the Yamuna River. He also pointed to the developmental activities that took place under Sheila Dikshit's 15-year rule.

"Kejriwal and Modi both make false promises...Kejriwal had promised Delhi that he would clean the Yamuna river and drink its water. Five years ago, he had promised that he would drink the water of the Yamuna River...I challenge him to go and drink the water of the Yamuna River. This is the difference between Congress, Arvind Kejriwal and Modi," he said addressing a rally in Bawana. "Let's talk about employment, development and progress. You will remember that during Sheila Dikshit's regime, roads were built in Delhi. Development took place," he further added. Congress Manifesto for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Announces 5 Key Guarantees including INR 2,500 for women, LPG at INR 500.

The Congress MP further said that Kejriwal had claimed that he would bring 'clean politics', however, on the contrary, he carried out the "biggest liquor scam" in the national capital. "Earlier, Kejriwal used to roam around in the city in a small car and said that he would bring clean politics. After that, the biggest scam in Delhi -- the liquor scam of crores of rupees was done by his party and his people. He has run a corporate government..." he continued. Rahul Gandhi also said that while the people of Delhi were forced to drink dirty water, Kejriwal lived in a 'Sheesh Mahal.' PM Narendra Modi Slams Arvind Kejriwal Over ‘Poisoning Yamuna’ Remark, Says Delhi Does Not Forgive Sinners.

"You have to drink dirty water but Kejriwal lives in a 'sheeshmahal.' He lives in a house worth crores of rupees. He gives you false statements," the Lok Sabha LoP added. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting for 70 assembly seats in the national capital. The Congress, which held power in Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has faced major setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, securing 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of 70, while the BJP won only three and eight seats in these elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)