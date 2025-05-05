New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level review meeting over the implementation of three new criminal laws, in Delhi, at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital on Monday.

Among those in attendance were Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

The three laws are: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. These laws were conceptualised with the vision of the Prime Minister to replace colonial-era laws that persisted post-independence and to reform the judicial system by shifting the focus from punishment to justice. The theme of the program is "Secure Society, Developed India- From Punishment to Justice".

Earlier on May 4, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the MedLEaPR (Medico-Legal Examination and Postmortem Reporting) at the Secretariat on Sunday and said that it is a transformative step in improving the efficiency and credibility of India's criminal justice process.

Speaking at an official briefing, Gupta said the initiative was launched in response to the three new criminal laws enacted by the Central Government to overhaul and modernise the justice system.

"Three new criminal laws came into being through the Central Government. To improve the entire justice system, MedLEaPR has been introduced...There used to be a delay in our justice system, loopholes were left in it, and there used to be doubts regarding discrepancies and problems. Through MedLEaPR, we will be able to curb all of that, bringing in improved efficiency, and there will be better coordination," said Rekha Gupta.

The system, which integrates digital tools for medico-legal testing and postmortem documentation, aims to eliminate manual errors, streamline reporting, and ensure greater transparency.

