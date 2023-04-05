New Delhi, April 5: Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament during the ongoing budget session, sources said. Earlier in the day, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm soon after the resumption of the last leg of the ongoing Budget Session after a day's break. PM Narendra Modi Hails Work Under Mission Amrit Sarovar, Says It's Infusing New Energy in 'Amrit Kaal' Resolves.

Some opposition MPs were also seen wearing black clothes in Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha was adjourned amid sloganeering by the opposition. The opposition MPs raised slogans on the Adani issue.

The opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee on the Adani-Hindenburg issue. Parliament has witnessed repeated adjournments over ruckus by the MPs.

The opposition parties and BJP have been at loggerheads over the Adani Stocks issue and Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy in the UK. The second leg of the budget session commenced on March 13 and will end on April 6.

