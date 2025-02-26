Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26 (ANI): On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening lauded Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev for his efforts to safeguard the environment through the initiative 'Save Soil campaign', which focuses on the soil crisis while attempting to improve its health.

Calling him a national treasure, the Union Home Minister credited Sadhguru for promoting Yoga through Adiyogi (Lord Shiva), while Prime Minister Narendra Modi attracted the entire world to the ancient practice by initiating International Yoga Day.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2025: Devotees Throng Temples Across Country As Maha Shivratri Celebrated With Religious Fervour.

"I was associated with (Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's) Save Soil campaign. You ran a campaign to protect our most valuable heritage, soil and gave a great message to the whole world to save the environment. I want to say that Sadhguru has emerged as a national treasure. Sadhguru has made an effort to give a new face to Yoga through Adiyogi, and PM Narendra Modi has attracted the whole world towards Yoga by celebrating International Yoga Day," Shah said while addressing the gathering here.

The Union Home Minister added that the Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre were "unimaginable and indescribable." Sadhguru has proved that meditation is not superstitious but based on science, Shah said.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Shocker: Contractor Booked for Raping Labourer's Wife, Blackmailing Her With Video in Uttar Pradesh.

"This Maha Shivratri celebration is amazing, unimaginable, and indescribable. By bringing science and spirituality together, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has proved that meditation and Sadhana are not superstitions but are purely based on science. Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has made everyone realise that Shiv is eternal and consciousness, and it is the only way to awaken 'Shivatva'," he added.

Amid the alleged Hindi imposition row in the Tamil language debate, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attended special celebrations being held at Isha Foundation in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. He started his address by "apologising" for not being able to speak the "world's oldest language, Tamil."

"First of all, I would like to apologise for being unable to speak the world's oldest language, Tamil. I extend my wishes on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. I am very grateful that I got the opportunity to come here at the invitation of Sadhguru," Shah said while addressing the gathering.

Earlier today, the Union Home Minister attended the Maha Shivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre here in the presence of Jaggi Vasudev. He made offerings to 'Dhyanling' during the religious ceremony.

The Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre started at 6:00 PM and will continue until 6:00 AM on February 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)