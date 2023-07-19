New Delhi, July 19 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and enquired about over a dozen deaths due to electrocution in the state's Chamoli district.

Shah took to Twitter to share his feeling about the incident, terming the incident "very sad".

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 11 Political Parties With 91 MPs Remain on Fence As BJP, Congress Sew Up Alliances for General Polls.

In a telephonic conversation with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, the Home Minister took detailed input about the incident.

"Death of people due to electrocution in Chamoli, Uttarakhand is very sad. I talked to Chief Minister @pushkardhami ji and inquired about the incident. The administration is engaged in providing treatment to the injured. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted.

Also Read | Dunzo Salary Delay: Quick Commerce Startup Defers Employee Salaries for June and July Till September 2023.

As many as 15 people were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a railing of an electrified bridge above the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

As per officials, the casualties include a police sub-inspector and three home guards.

"Around 15 people including a police sub-inspector and five home guards have died. The investigation is underway. Prima Facie reveals that there was current on the railing and the investigation will reveal further details," Additional Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, V Murugesan said.

Earlier in the day, the cause behind deaths was said to be a transformer explosion, on the banks of the Alaknanda River in Chamoli district.

The police officer said that the injured persons have been admitted to the district hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)